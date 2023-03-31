A Gujarat court imposed a ₹25,000 fine against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, asserting that information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degrees was not needed. The single judge bench also set aside an earlier order by the Chief Information Commission calling for the data to be furnished by the relevant universities.

“Does the country have the right to know how educated their PM is? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," the Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi soon after the verdict.

The CIC had earlier directed the public information officer of the PM's office and the PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi's graduate and postgraduate degrees.

क्या देश को ये जानने का भी अधिकार नहीं है कि उनके PM कितना पढ़े हैं? कोर्ट में इन्होंने डिग्री दिखाए जाने का ज़बरदस्त विरोध किया। क्यों? और उनकी डिग्री देखने की माँग करने वालों पर जुर्माना लगा दिया जायेगा? ये क्या हो रहा है?



अनपढ़ या कम पढ़े लिखे PM देश के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक हैं https://t.co/FtSru6rddI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 31, 2023

In April 2016, then CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu had directed the Delhi University and the Gujarat University to provide information to Kejriwal on the degrees that Modi received. Three months later, the Gujarat High Court stayed the CIC order after the varsity approached it against that order.

The CIC order came a day after Kejriwal wrote to Acharyulu, saying he has no objection to government records about him being made public and wondered why the commission wanted to "hide" information on Modi's educational qualifications. Based on the letter, Acharyulu directed the Gujarat University to give records of Modi's educational qualifications to Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies)