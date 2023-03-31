Details of PM Modi's degrees not needed, says Gujarat court, imposes ₹25,000 fine against Arvind Kejriwal1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Soon after the verdict Kejriwal lashed out at the Prime Minister, contending that an ‘Illiterate or less educated PM’ was ‘very dangerous for the country’.
A Gujarat court imposed a ₹25,000 fine against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, asserting that information on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degrees was not needed. The single judge bench also set aside an earlier order by the Chief Information Commission calling for the data to be furnished by the relevant universities.
