'Detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy directs police officials

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed police officials to detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the state, reported PTI.

Reddy also ordered police officials to remain on high alert, implement security measures at all Army and Navy offices, and enhance security at all defence establishments in the city, amid the successful conduct of the Indian armed forces 'Operation Sindoor'.

After reviewing a meeting in the state capital, Reddy instructed officials to cancel the leaves of employees of all departments engaged in emergency services, step up surveillance, and enhance security in all district headquarters and sensitive areas.

According to an official release, the state government has decided to hold a rally on Thursday in support of the Indian Army, which will be attended by the CM and his cabinet colleagues.

Among other things, the Telangana CM directed the officials to tighten security at all foreign consulates in Hyderabad and enhance security measures at all IT companies. Reddy also asked officials to keep an eye on the movements of history sheeters and old criminals.

Detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals: "The CM ordered police officials to detain Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals who are residing illegally. A communication system should be established in the command and control centre. Strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace and security," the release said.

He emphasised that the entire nation should send a strong message of support for the Indian Army and that political parties should maintain restraint during difficult times.

The official release directed the officials to stockpile blood in blood banks and medicines for emergency needs. Information related to the availability of beds in private hospitals should be updated periodically, and coordination with the Red Cross should be strengthened. Food stocks should also be made sufficient.

Not only this, the release mentioned that all the foreign trips of the ministers and officials should be cancelled and stringent action to be taken against those spreading fake news.

Special cell formation: In a separate release, the state government directed the officials to form a special cell to curb misinformation, and asked the state intelligence teams to coordinate with the central intelligence agency. The release stated that a special information center will be established to closely monitor the security system from the Command Control Center.

“The Chief Minister enquired the officials about the arrangements being made for the supply of essential commodities and asked them to take every step to avoid shortage of essential commodities and no disruption in the supply chain to the people,” the second release said.

The CM also directed the police to intensify patrolling in certain areas of the city and remain on high alert. Earlier in the day Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the situation after 'Operation Sindoor' and Mock Drill.