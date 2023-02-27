Detained AAP leader Sanjay Singh, workers sing at police station - Watch video
The Delhi Police had detained around 50 people including Singh and fellow AAP minister Gopal Rai as they protested near the CBI office on Sunday.
Detained amid protests over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and other party workers were spotted singing at the police station. Security personnel had detained around 50 people including Singh and fellow AAP minister Gopal Rai as they protested near the CBI office on Sunday.
