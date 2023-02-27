Detained amid protests over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and other party workers were spotted singing at the police station. Security personnel had detained around 50 people including Singh and fellow AAP minister Gopal Rai as they protested near the CBI office on Sunday.

The video - posted on Twitter by the AAP leader - showed the politicians singing and clapping along as they waited at the police station. The AAP has alleged that 80% of its leaders were arrested by Delhi Police since Sunday, and questioned whether anyone can be detained for more than 24 hours.

The detained leaders were released from Fatehpur Beri police station on Monday afternoon.

AAP leaders and workers have led protests across the country since Sisodia first appeared for questioning on Sunday morning. The party has also announced plans to organise fresh agitations across India - including in the national capital - outside the BJP headquarters.

वीरों की ये बाट है भाई कायर का नही काम रे भैया कायर का नही काम।

सर पर बाँध कफ़न जो निकले बिन सोंचे परिणाम रे कायर का नही काम। pic.twitter.com/hnuC9ieCfO — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 27, 2023

Following his release Singh asserted that Sisodia's arrest was politically motivated and that the Central government was attempting to ‘hide its scams’. The Narendra Modi-led government, he alleged, was ‘furious’ about the AAP's growing popularity in the country.

"CBI didn't get anything even after repeated raids and searches. Modi government has arrested Sisodia only because of political reasons and only to hide its scams. His arrest has come at a time when there is a demand of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Parliament. It all has been done only to divert people from this issue," he said during a presser.

The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the PM would be ‘unmasked’ if an investigation was conducted into the Adani issue.

(With inputs from agencies)