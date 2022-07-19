Detained cargo in Cochin: Russian Embassy demands explanation from India

Detained cargo in Cochin: Russian Embassy demands explanation from India2 min read . 06:26 PM IST
The Russian embassy has filed an official request for an explanation.
The Russian Embassy in India has said that it is aware of the Russian cargo ship detention in the Indian port of Cochin, on board of which a military cargo for the Indian Armed Forces was delivered.
The embassy has filed an official request for an explanation of the incident's circumstances to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Additionally, it has requested that the ministry guarantee the unwavering observance of the personnel and shipowners' rights in Russia.
According to the preliminary information, these actions are connected with the claim of the Estonian shore service company Bunker Partner OU, which claimed that the owners of the ship allegedly had a debt, the embassy has said.
“We would like to underline that the court allowed the unloading of cargo, since it has nothing to do with the lawsuit. The Russian Consulate General in Chennai is directly in control of this situation," it added.
On July 18, the Kerala High Court issued a seizure order for the Russian ship MV MAIA-I due to unpaid fuel expenses of around ₹1.87 crore ($23,503) to an Estonian company. The court permitted the ship to dump its cargo while it was being held since it was carrying weapons for the Indian Navy in Cochin.
TX Harry of Karuvelipady in Cochin, who holds the power of attorney for Bunker Partner OU with its headquarters in Estonia, filed the admiralty lawsuit. The amount of bunkers that were provided to the ship is what is claimed as payment. Bunkering, which is the logistics of loading and distributing gasoline across available shipboard tanks, is the supply of fuel for use by ships.
The court directed the deputy conservator to execute the arrest warrant and cause the arrest, seizure, and detention of the ship after noting that it is docked at the Cochin Port Trust.
