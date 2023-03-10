Amid a rise in the cases of influenza and two confirmed deaths from H3N2, an influenza A subtype, the health minister of Kerala Veena George said that the state detected influenza cases during October and currently only two cases are active in the Alappuzha district of the state. The health minister added that there are no new cases or deaths so far due to the influenza virus.

“We detected influenza cases in Kerala during October & had issued a circular also. Doctors were told to send samples of fever patients for influenza tests. Currently, we have 2 cases in Alappuzha, no new cases reported & no death so far," Veena George was quoted by the news agency ANI.

The two deaths from the virus are reported from Haryana and Karnataka. The first death was in the Hassan district of Karnataka where an 82-year-old man died due to influenza. In Haryana, a 56-year-old lung cancer patient died after getting infected by the virus in January.

The health experts have called for increased monitoring and precautions and also affirmed that there is no need to panic. The advice from the doctors came as some concerns were raised around the possibility of H3N2 becoming another Covid.

"Admission to hospital has not been very common and only about 5 percent of cases have been reported to be hospitalized," said Tarun Sahani, senior consultant, internal medicine, Apollo Hospitals.

Sahani advised taking precautions similar to those taken during the spread of Covid-19.

"... if most of the infected people recover albeit slowly, it should be fine," virologist Upasana Ray, an alumni member of the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) and member of Global Young Academy (GYA), told PTI.

Dr. Ray added that the strict lockdowns during the Covid-19 virus helped to restrict the spread of the dangerous virus, but also stopped exposure to the regular seasonal viruses. "Due to at least two years of the elaborate, expansive use of masks, we might have lost part of our immunity against the versions of these other respiratory viruses that are now getting transmitted," Ray argued.