Detected influenza cases in October, two active cases, no death: Kerala health minister2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:51 PM IST
- After two deaths from H3N2 influenza virus, the health experts have called for increased monitoring and precautions
Amid a rise in the cases of influenza and two confirmed deaths from H3N2, an influenza A subtype, the health minister of Kerala Veena George said that the state detected influenza cases during October and currently only two cases are active in the Alappuzha district of the state. The health minister added that there are no new cases or deaths so far due to the influenza virus.
