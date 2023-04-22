Delhi Police on former J&K governor's 'arrest: ‘...detention of Satya Pal Malik’1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Malik planned to hold a meeting at an MCD park in R K Puram, for which he did not obtain permission. After being informed, Malik and his supporters left and he later voluntarily visited the police station
Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has not been detained but he himself arrived at P.S. R K Puram Police station along with his supporters, Police on Saturday said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×