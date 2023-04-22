Delhi Police on former J&K governor's 'arrest: ‘...detention of Satya Pal Malik’

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik has not been detained but he himself arrived at P.S. R K Puram Police station along with his supporters, Police on Saturday said.

"We have not detained former governor Satya Pal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with his supporters, to the R K Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, as reported by PTI.

The Delhi Police also called it to be fake news and tweeted, "False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will."

False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov.



Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram alongwith his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will.#DelhiPoliceUpdates — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 22, 2023

Malik on Friday planned to hold a meeting at an MCD park in R K Puram. However, he had neither obtained permission nor was it an appropriate place to hold a meeting. After being informed, Malik and his supporters left and he later voluntarily visited the police station, another officer said.

The CBI has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the federal agency. Malik was questioned by the CBI sleuths in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and finally, Meghalaya.

(With inputs from agencies)