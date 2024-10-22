Devara OTT release date: NTR Jr’s movie to start streaming online; where and how to watch

  • The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, stars renowned actor Junior NTR and acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Devara Part 1 poster
Devara Part 1 poster(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhnhVMHhB-8)

Telegu superstar Jr NTR's film Devara Part 1 is all set to release in the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform as there is considerable excitement among fans. The Telegu blockbuster is nearing the end of its theatrical run.

According to details, the movie, directed by Koratala Siva, stars renowned actor Junior NTR and acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read | Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan film numbers nosedive on Day 7, collects ₹7.25 crore

The movie will be available in OTT in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Media reports say that Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 can be streamed online on November 8 on the famous OTT platform Netflix, as its digital rights are with this platform.

Though the official announcement of this matter is yet to be made by the makers, the audience will be able to enjoy it on the TV sets and mobile phones soon.

Devara Part 1 plot:

The movie is a about the son of a village chief – played by Jr NTR – who continues his father's mission to eradicate smuggling. While he maintained the façade of being weak.

Also Read | Devara movie audience review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s film gets mixed response

Critics have called the movie a half-hearted attempt. "Devara: Part 1 is the simplest of stories: two compatriots fall out, son takes up father’s mantle. Siva has little interest in exploring the setting or his character's motivations. The film is 178 minutes long not because it has the ideas to fill this time. It’s long simply because films of this kind are expected to be long," wrote Uday Bhatia.

Devara Part 1 BO collection:

The film, released in theatres on 27 September, reportedly achieved impressive box office earnings. It gained 280.80 crore at the domestic box office and 509 crore worldwide. It also garnered an IMBD rating of 6.4/10.

Also Read | Devara BO Collection Day 4: Junior NTR’s film sees big fall, earns ₹12.5 crore

Devara – Part 1 has managed a strong performance at the box office in its first week, with a total collection of 209.87 crore across all languages in India.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDevara OTT release date: NTR Jr’s movie to start streaming online; where and how to watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    173.90
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.05 (-5.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.35
    03:52 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-3.03%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.50
    03:59 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.6 (-3.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,338.05
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.9 (-0.42%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,643.80
    03:51 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -11.35 (-0.69%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,946.45
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -20.05 (-1.02%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,431.85
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -200.05 (-3.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,740.25
    03:42 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -294.95 (-9.72%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    468.75
    03:50 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.4 (-8.47%)

    HFCL share price

    115.60
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-7.48%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.05
    03:54 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.95 (-7.44%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,532.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    85.75 (3.5%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    594.30
    03:48 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    16.1 (2.78%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.45
    03:44 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    11.9 (2.37%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,483.15
    03:47 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    91.4 (2.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.