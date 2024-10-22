Telegu superstar Jr NTR's film Devara Part 1 is all set to release in the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform as there is considerable excitement among fans. The Telegu blockbuster is nearing the end of its theatrical run. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the movie, directed by Koratala Siva, stars renowned actor Junior NTR and acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie will be available in OTT in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Media reports say that Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 can be streamed online on November 8 on the famous OTT platform Netflix, as its digital rights are with this platform.

Though the official announcement of this matter is yet to be made by the makers, the audience will be able to enjoy it on the TV sets and mobile phones soon.

Devara Part 1 plot: The movie is a about the son of a village chief – played by Jr NTR – who continues his father's mission to eradicate smuggling. While he maintained the façade of being weak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Critics have called the movie a half-hearted attempt. "Devara: Part 1 is the simplest of stories: two compatriots fall out, son takes up father’s mantle. Siva has little interest in exploring the setting or his character's motivations. The film is 178 minutes long not because it has the ideas to fill this time. It’s long simply because films of this kind are expected to be long," wrote Uday Bhatia.

Devara Part 1 BO collection: The film, released in theatres on 27 September, reportedly achieved impressive box office earnings. It gained 280.80 crore at the domestic box office and ₹509 crore worldwide. It also garnered an IMBD rating of 6.4/10.