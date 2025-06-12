‘Devastating and heartbreaking’ – world leaders express shock over tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

World leaders reacted to the tragic Air India flight crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on 12 June, calling the accident 'heartbreaking' and ‘devastating.’

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was among the first leaders to react. Starmer said that the scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad were devastating.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” Starmer said.

An Air India Boeing 787 aircraft carrying 242 passengers crashed near Meghani Nagar, close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 12 June. The flight was scheduled from Ahmedabad to Gatwick.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also reacted to the tragic crash. Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad. “My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe,” Alipov said in a post on X.

Air India confirmed the nationalities of those on board the crashed flight, including 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese and one Canadian. Among those on board was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. An official confirmation about the passengers is, however, awaited.

PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on 12 June.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the statement from the ministry said.

Modi also shared his thoughts on the accident in a post on X.

Europe stands in solidarity “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,” he said.

