Develop AI solution to help UMANG app reach India’s remote corners: IT Minister

NEW DELHI: Information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that artificial intelligence (AI) must be used to develop a voice-based solution, such that Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance or the UMANG app is able to reach people living even in the remote corners of the country.

“…(this will help) the people of India who are not very comfortable with the digital language are able to give commands," Prasad said.

“Digital India must lead to digital inclusion; it must bridge the digital divide. This must be achieved by technology, which is home grown and also inclusive. This was concretized when the Prime Minister had told me that I want governance to be available on the palm of every Indian," information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said while marking the occasion of three years of UMANG.

The UMANG is a three-year old single platform mobile application that provides access to more than 2,000 high-impact state and central government services ranging from transport, employment, education, energy, direct benefit transfer, among others.

The minister also launched the international version of UMANG for USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. “It will help Indian international students, NRIs and Indian tourists abroad, to avail Government of India services, anytime. It will also help in taking India to the world through ‘Indian Culture’ services available on UMANG and create interest amongst foreign tourists to visit India," an official statement said.

A top official from the ministry of external affairs, who was also present at the meeting, said international version of the app will enhance access to services for people abroad. Ministry of external affairs will also partner with UMANG to bring more visa and consular services on the platform.

UMANG now provides 2039 services--373 from 88 central departments, 487 from 101 departments of 27 States and 1,179 services for utility bill payments.

