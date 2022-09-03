Develop ‘UP State Capital Region’ on lines of Delhi-NCR: Adityanath to officials

CM Yogi Adityanath has asked his officials to prepare a proposal in this regard and Lucknow and its surrounding districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar, and Kanpur Dehat could be included in the SCR
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state officials to form the 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' along the lines of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). During a review meeting with Housing and Urban Planning Department, Housing Development Council, and all urban development authorities, said the population pressure is increasing in the neighbouring districts of Lucknow. "Due to continuous-coordinated efforts, the state capital Lucknow is today being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities. People from different cities want to come here and make it their permanent residence. The pressure of the population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times. Keeping in view the needs of the future, Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region should be formed on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR)," Adityanath said.
The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has asked his officials to prepare a proposal in this regard and Lucknow and its surrounding districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar, and Kanpur Dehat could be included in the SCR. Adityanath has asked officials to submit a detailed plan as early as possible. While deciding on the development projects, the situation arising in the next 50 years should be taken into consideration while authorities will have to consider doing their own financial management for their projects, he added.
Yogi said the policy of zero tolerance against land mafia will continue and directed that strictest action on every complaint of illegal possession of land, be it government or private, should be taken. Forceful possession of poor people's land by anyone will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh, he asserted.
He also called for working expeditiously on the action plan to develop Ayodhya as a solar city as it will give a unique identity to the city on the global stage. The world will get a great message of energy conservation from Ayodhya, Adityanath added. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of Ayodhya to convert the temple town into a solar city.
