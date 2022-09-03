Develop ‘UP State Capital Region’ on lines of Delhi-NCR: Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state officials to form the 'Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region' along the lines of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). During a review meeting with Housing and Urban Planning Department, Housing Development Council, and all urban development authorities, said the population pressure is increasing in the neighbouring districts of Lucknow. "Due to continuous-coordinated efforts, the state capital Lucknow is today being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities. People from different cities want to come here and make it their permanent residence. The pressure of the population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times. Keeping in view the needs of the future, Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region should be formed on the lines of National Capital Region (NCR)," Adityanath said.

