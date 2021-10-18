NEW DELHI: India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday sounded an alarm over the rapid depletion of the global carbon budget by developed countries which he said would be exhausted by this decade at the current rate of global emissions.

At a meeting of the so called “Like Minded Developing Countries" hosted by Bolivia, the minister called on developing countries to cut their emissions that would allow space for developing countries, a statement from the environment ministry said.

The “Like Minded Developing Countries(LMDC)" is a bloc of 25 nations that have come together ahead of the UN climate change conference known as the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26). It is to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow between 31 October to 12 November. It comprises countries like China, Pakistan and Venezuela. Some of the 25 countries participated in Monday’s meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter. And they had included Pakistan, China and Venezuela.

The LMDC countries are slated to meet again on the margins of the Glasgow meet and could emerge as a voice for developing countries at Glasgow. “Some 10-11 members of the group are very active," said a person familiar with the matter adding that the group could push back against what are seen as unfair demands put forth by developed countries at the climate conference.

A ministerial statement endorsed by the group expressed support to COP26 Presidency “through the multilateral process that is conducted in an open and transparent, inclusive, party-driven and consensus-based manner," the environment ministry statement said.

“Despite their lack of ambition shown in the pre-2020 period, as well as in their (2015) Paris Agreement NDC (nationally determined contributions), major developed countries are now pushing to shift the goal posts of the Paris Agreement from what have already been agreed by calling for all countries to adopt Net Zero targets by 2050," an LMDC ministerial statement said.

“This new ‘goal’ which is being advanced runs counter to the Paris Agreement and is anti-equity and against climate justice. Demands for ‘Net zero’ emissions for all countries by 2050 will exacerbate further the existing inequities between developed and developing countries," it said.

“During their own industrialization phase, the developed countries have overused their domestic carbon space and used those of developing countries. Disregarding this historical cumulative and per capita cumulative carbon emissions by not reflecting it in their current emission reduction pledges under the Paris Agreement and by promoting distant net zero targets for themselves amount to furthering carbon injustice and inequity," the LMDC statement said.

“Developed countries should, in acknowledgement of such historical cumulative and per capita cumulative carbon emissions, leave the remaining atmospheric space for the developmental rights of the developing world and aim for their full decarbonisation within this decade," it added.

In Monday’s meeting, Yadav also sought that commitments of carbon neutrality and the raising of “ambitions in nationally determined contributions" be “in line with climate justice and principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC)." This means that developed countries that have traditionally emitted more green houses gases (GHGs) than developed countries take on greater responsibility for mitigation.

Yadav “highlighted the ambitious climate actions taken up by India in areas of renewable energy, energy access, and efficiency, sustainable transport including e-mobility, sustainable agriculture and enhancing green cover," the statement from the environment ministry said.

The minister noted that “India has achieved a reduction of 24% in emission intensity of its GDP between 2005 and 2016, thereby achieving its pre-2020 voluntary target. The minister pointed that the accelerated climate action by developing countries like India requires the contingent provision of climate finance, technology, and other means of implementation support. He also highlighted the importance of global partnerships and cooperation and requested the LMDC countries to join the initiatives of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) launched by India."

