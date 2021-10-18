The “Like Minded Developing Countries(LMDC)" is a bloc of 25 nations that have come together ahead of the UN climate change conference known as the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26). It is to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow between 31 October to 12 November. It comprises countries like China, Pakistan and Venezuela. Some of the 25 countries participated in Monday’s meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter. And they had included Pakistan, China and Venezuela.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}