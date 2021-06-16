Developers eye big launches to push sales post covid 2.0

Meanwhile, some builders plan to raise prices despite the weak market. Akash Ohri, executive director, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said in a post-earnings analysts’ call last week that there has been a price increase of ₹1,500 per sq. ft in its Gurugram project that sells independent floors. DLF has also cut discounts at its luxury project Camellias. DLF’s management also said that sales in the June quarter were impacted by the second wave, but it expects to maintain a sales trajectory of more than ₹1,000 crore per quarter for the rest of this fiscal and in FY23. DLF is aiming at bookings of ₹4,000 crore in 2021-22 on the back of its strong launch pipeline.