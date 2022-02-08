Developers plan bigger launches this year

M3M is also planning to launch 2,000 homes every quarter at different price points, ranging from ₹6,000-11,000 per sq. ft. The company will launch 1,700 units on land it had bought from Sahara Group some years ago. “We want to launch the first phase of 700 units and sell it in 30 days. The sales momentum has increased, people want bigger homes, and demand is high. I feel 2022 will be the best year for the real estate sector in a long time," said Pankaj Bansal, director, M3M.