Developers raise supply in city peripheries: Report

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property consultants said, “Homebuyer preferences changed perceptibly post the pandemic. The previous ‘walk-to-work’ concept no longer led home buying decisions – instead, bigger and more affordable properties in greener, less polluted areas found favour, driven by work-from-home and e-schooling compulsions as well as safety concerns. Developers quickly changed track and those with land banks in the peripheries, and even otherwise, saw it an opportune time to launch new projects there."