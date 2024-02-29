Active Stocks
Thu Feb 29 2024 15:49:54
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,690.80 0.43%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.70 0.10%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 0.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 1.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.50 -0.51%
Business News/ News / India/  Developing countries must play a larger role in e-commerce, India says at MC13
BackBack

Developing countries must play a larger role in e-commerce, India says at MC13

Rhik Kundu

The working session on e-commerce also saw India present its views on the importance of digital industrialisation and how this emerging segment of the global economy holds the promise of economic development and prosperity for developing countries.

Union minister for commerce & industry Piyush Goyal with WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi on 29 February. Photo: PTIPremium
Union minister for commerce & industry Piyush Goyal with WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi on 29 February. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Developing countries must play a larger role in online commerce as a handful of companies in developed countries currently dominate the global e-commerce landscape, India said at the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The size of India’s e-commerce market is estimated at $112.93 billion in 2024, and is expected to touch $299.01 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over this period, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence

By comparison, the US ecommerce market is estimated at just over $1 trillion in 2024, and is expected to increase to more than $1.4 trillion by 2028, according to a report by Ecommercedb.com.

The working session on e-commerce also saw India present its views on the importance of digital industrialisation and how this emerging segment of the global economy holds the promise of economic development and prosperity for developing countries, including the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), the commerce ministry said. "India stressed that all policy options should be available for the WTO members to pursue for promoting digital industrialisation," the ministry said.

"With the digital revolution still unfolding and with increasing diffusion of technologies such as additive manufacturing and 3D printing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, internet, etc, there is a need for re-examination of the implications of the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, particularly for developing countries and the LDCs," it added.

The WTO's programme on e-commerce covered issues related to trade arising from global e-commerce, the protection of privacy and public morals and prevention of fraud, access to and use of public telecommunication networks and services, rules of origin, increasing the participation of developing countries in the e-commerce marketplace, protection and enforcement of copyright and trademarks, and enhancing the participation of developing countries and their small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"India said that the developing countries need to focus on improving their domestic physical and digital infrastructure, creating supportive policy and regulatory frameworks, and developing digital capabilities," the commerce ministry said.

"Through the digital public infrastructure (DPI) approach, India is promoting innovation, democratising technology and fostering a competitive ecosystem for digital businesses. DPI has spurred a national technology revolution in areas like commerce, credit, healthcare, payments, e-governance and citizen services, among others," it added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App