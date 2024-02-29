Developing countries must play a larger role in e-commerce, India says at MC13
The working session on e-commerce also saw India present its views on the importance of digital industrialisation and how this emerging segment of the global economy holds the promise of economic development and prosperity for developing countries.
New Delhi: Developing countries must play a larger role in online commerce as a handful of companies in developed countries currently dominate the global e-commerce landscape, India said at the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.