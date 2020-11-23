Developing nations need greater access to technology: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for greater access to technology and finance to developing countries to promote sustainable and inclusive development.

Modi highlighted the work India is doing to cut down carbon emissions, eliminate waste and regenerate natural systems including the pursuit of cleaner sources of energy.

But he said that the support of sustainable technology and finance should be made available to the developing world.

Research and innovation in sustainable technologies need to be stepped up with the spirit of cooperation and collaboration, he said at an event on “Safeguarding the planet" on the sidelines of the virtual G20 summit.

“The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world. For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker. Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding our planet," he said.

The prime minister said that while the world is focused on saving people and economies from the impact of covid-19, “equally important is to keep the focus on fighting climate change". The battle against climate change must be fought in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic manner, he said.

“I am glad to share that India is not only meeting our Paris agreement targets but also exceeding them," he said.

India is well on course to achieving 175GW of energy from clean sources by 2022 and is now looking at a target of 450GW by 2030, he said. The International Solar Alliance set up by India and France “is among the fastest growing international organizations in the world", helping reduce the carbon footprint of member nations, he added.

The covid-19 pandemic and an uneven, uncertain global recovery were the two issues that leaders of the G20 summit focused on the first day of a two-day summit under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via