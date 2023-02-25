Developing sustainable cities for the future: An urban planner’s perspective

Create mix-use and mix-income neighbourhoods

One of the biggest mistakes that urban planners often make is designing cities with segregated blocks or neighbourhoods based on utility or income levels. For instance, they create separate zones for markets, offices and residential purposes. It is also observed that in many cities people from similar income groups live in particular neighbourhoods. Due to this type of urban planning, people have to travel much more often and much longer distances to buy their needs and reach their workplaces. More travel means more vehicles on roads, more congestion and thus more pollution.