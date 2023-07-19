MDBs should partner private cos for development: Report

MDBs should partner private cos for development: Report1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:28 PM IST
Fifteenth Finance Commission chairperson N.K. Singh and former US treasury secretary Lawrence Summers were co-convenors of the panel.
New Delhi: Development banks should change their approach in order to bring the private sector into the centre of efforts to mobilise finance for sustainable development strategies, according to the independent panel that advise G20 nations on improving the balance sheets of multilateral institutions.
