Development hub bill may list conditions

NEW DELHI :The proposed Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill, expected to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, may impose conditions related to growth in turnover, employment expansion and export growth for those setting up units in the so-called development hubs.
The bill is aimed at overhauling special economic zones (SEZs).
Meanwhile, the department of revenue has flagged issues including the concessional corporation tax of 15% for setting up manufacturing unit by 2032 proposed in the draft bill. The department has also objected to sales in the domestic market by limiting duty only to revenue foregone on raw material imports.
As revamped SEZs, to be called development hubs, will not be required to meet the net foreign exchange positive condition or have any export obligation in compliance with the WTO norms, the department of revenue is keen to know the new conditions for these developers to meet, said a government official. It wants to ensure that the tax revenue forgone due to benefits given to SEZs results in commensurate socio-economic benefits.
The departments of commerce and revenue will meet in the first week of November to iron out the differences. “The departments of revenue and commerce are engaging and will meet in the first week of November to arrive at a common ground on the DESH legislation and resolve the differences. The department of revenue has not supported 15% concessional tax window till 2032, reverse job work and duty foregone for sale in the domestic area, among other things…the two sides will sit down and address this," said a government official.
