Development hub bill may list conditions

The departments of commerce and revenue will meet in the first week of November to iron out the differences. “The departments of revenue and commerce are engaging and will meet in the first week of November to arrive at a common ground on the DESH legislation and resolve the differences. The department of revenue has not supported 15% concessional tax window till 2032, reverse job work and duty foregone for sale in the domestic area, among other things…the two sides will sit down and address this," said a government official.