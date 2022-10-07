Development, peace in J&K top priority of the government: Ramdas Athawale

The government wants to create more employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by attracting private sector investment. Many private sector investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir to invest in the union territory
New Delhi: Development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the central government, said Ramdas Athawale, Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment on Friday.
Addressing the media at a press briefing, the minister said lakhs of tourists visited J&K this year. “The peaceful atmosphere in J&K has attracted lakhs of tourists. This is a positive sign. It will create job opportunities for the youth besides the infrastructure development in the tourism sector."
Athawale added that an investment process worth thousands of crores in different sectors for welfare of the people has been initiated. “The government wants to create more employment opportunities for the youth of J&K by attracting private sector investment. Many private sector investors have come to Jammu and Kashmir to invest in the union territory."
“J&K is and was the integral part of India, and it is in the interest of Pakistan to improve relations with India for peace to prevail and for its own development," he said. “It is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are now implemented in J&K."
