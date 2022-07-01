Devendra Fadnavis, absent from victory celebration, to skip BJP's national executive meeting2 min read . 09:12 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis, who was absent at Maharashtra BJP's victory celebration; will skip the national executive meeting in Hyderabad.
Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, will not be present at the BJP's national executive meeting, a party source said. Additionally, he was noticeably absent from a celebration hosted on July 1 at the state BJP headquarters in this city.
A celebration of the party's return to power in Maharashtra after two and a half years following the fall of the MVA administration led by Uddhav Thackeray was held at the party office in south Mumbai. Fadnavis, who on June 30 declared he would not serve in the new Eknath Shinde-led administration but subsequently took the oath of office as deputy chief minister, was not present at the event.
Prior to the two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning on July 3, a close aide of the former chief minister claimed that he was busy attending meetings at his mansion. A BJP official responded when asked if Fadnavis would join the party's national executive, which will convene in Hyderabad on Saturday.
"He has spoken with our national leaders and informed them about the situation here. He would not attend the Hyderabad meeting as dates overlap with the legislature session," the source said.
According to sources, he will speak to a gathering of BJP lawmakers on Friday night at a local hotel. It was widely believed that Fadnavis, who is credited with orchestrating the Shiv Sena split that resulted in the Sena-NCP-Congress government's fall, would be re-elected as chief minister.
On June 30, however, he declared in a press conference that Shinde, the rebel Sena leader, would succeed him as CM, and that he himself would not serve in the cabinet. Notably, the BJP is the only party with a majority in the Assembly.
BJP president J P Nadda revealed that Fadnavis had been requested to assume the position of deputy chief minister as the state reeled from the shocking announcement. From 2014 to 2019, Shinde served as a minister in the BJP-Sena state government led by Fadnavis.
(With PTI inputs)
