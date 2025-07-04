Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on Marathi 'Slapgate', says 'cannot be stubborn over language', warns action

CM Devendra Fadnavis' remarks arrived days after a group of men, wearing Raj Thackeray-led party MNS scarves, thrashed a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi in Thane's Bhayander.

Updated4 Jul 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra(PTI)

With the tensions over Marathi language in Maharashtra escalating, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that hooliganism in the name of language will not be tolerated in the state.

Fadnavis made it clear that the state government won't sit quietly if someone engages in hooliganism in the name of language.

Interacting with the media on Friday, Fadnavis said, "Having pride in the Marathi language is not wrong, but if someone engages in hooliganism in the name of language, we will not tolerate it," adding, "If anyone resorts to violence based on language, it will not be tolerated."

His remarks arrived days after a group of men, wearing Raj Thackeray-led party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) scarves, thrashed a food stall owner for not speaking Marathi in Thane's Bhayander.

