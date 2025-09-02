Devendra Fadnavis' FIRST reaction as Manoj Jarange calls off fast over Maratha quota: 'My objective was to give...'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted after Manoj Jarange called off his 5-day fast over Maratha quota, saying his “objective was to give justice to the community”, PTI reported.

Senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who leads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, gave Jarange a glass of fruit juice, which was accepted by the 43-year-old activist at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

While expressing happiness over it, Fadnavis said, “I thank deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee (on Maratha quota)."

‘Conveyed the legal issues involved’ “Some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced. We conveyed the legal issues involved in activist Manoj Jarange's demands to him. Solution found in interests of Maratha community. Will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs. My objective was to give justice to the community,” he added.

The state government on September 2 released a resolution on the Hyderabad gazetteer and announced the set-up of a committees, a village-level mechanism, to assist in the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, provided they can submit documentary proof showing their ancestral recognition as Kunbi.

“In accordance with the historical references contained in the Hyderabad gazetteer, a dedicated scrutiny process shall be conducted to verify documents and establish eligibility of persons from the Maratha community for Kunbi caste certificates. The committee shall ensure that every claim is assessed in a time-bound and transparent manner,” the GR stated.

It said the panel will consist of a Gram Sevak, a Talathi (revenue official), and an Assistant Agriculture Officer. These members will be responsible for verifying the documents submitted by applicants from the Maratha community and reporting their findings to the competent authority.

"The intention of the government is to provide Kunbi caste certification to all Maratha claimants who can demonstrate their lineage through official documents, thereby enabling them to avail of reservation benefits lawfully," the GR added.