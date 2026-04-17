Devendra Fadnavis' first remark and warning on TCS case: 'If it emerges as corporate jihad...'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday made his first remark on the alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at a unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik and warned that if the incident is found to be an act of “corporate jihad", its origins would be identified.

He said that the incident at TCS in Nashik was “very serious”. He appreciated TCS for taking note of the matter and mentioned that the company’s head had also condemned the incident and was cooperating with the police. He added that authorities were investigating the matter thoroughly to get to the root cause.

“The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to go to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root,” Fadnavis told ANI.

TCS Nashik case The probe into alleged forcible religious conversion and sexual harassment at the IT company’s Nashik branch indicates that seven male accused functioned as an organised group targeting women employees, a senior police officer said.

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Police have registered nine cases related to the allegations. So far, seven men and one woman HR manager have been arrested, while another female accused remains absconding.

According to PTI, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated, “Nine FIRs have been registered in Nashik involving allegations of attempted religious conversion, sexual harassment, and religious harassment at the workplace. The accused-nine in total, including seven men and two women-held positions of authority such as team leaders and allegedly misused their roles to harass co-workers.”

"Police are conducting a thorough investigation and have contacted agencies like the SID, ATS, and NIA to examine any possible wider links. Initially, the first complainant was hesitant, but after receiving support and counselling from the police, more victims came forward, leading to multiple FIRs being registered," he added.

A local court on Thursday sent two accused into police custody till 18 April in connection with this case.

The accused, Raza Rafiq Memon (35) and Shafi Bikhan Sheikh (36), were re-arrested on Wednesday after previously being placed in judicial custody in a related matter. They were produced before the court on Thursday, which ordered a two-day police custody remand.

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They have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to outraging a woman’s modesty, sexual harassment, and using words or actions intended to insult a woman’s dignity.

TCS on Sunday stated that it has long followed a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of harassment or coercion, and that the employees accused in the Nashik sexual harassment case have been suspended.

The following day, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran described the complaints and allegations from the Nashik TCS office as “gravely concerning and anguishing”, adding that a detailed investigation was underway under Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian to determine the facts and hold those responsible accountable.