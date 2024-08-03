‘Devendra Fadnavis must have planned…’: NCP SP’s Rohit Pawar and Jayant Patil react to Sachin Waze’s allegation

  • NCP (SP) on Saturday refuted allegations of dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and raised questions over timing of his remarks.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.(PTI)

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders on Saturday rejected the allegations levelled by dismissed cop Sachin Waze against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and raised suspicion over the timing of his remark while targeting Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Waze, who is an accused in a 100 crore extortion case, has alleged that he had written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that he had given the name of Jayant Patil as well.

Reacting to the allegations, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said that the person who made the allegations has been in jail for 1.5 years and there are serious allegations against him.

Also Read | Anil Deshmukh reacts to Waze’s allegation, calls it ‘new move’ by Fadnavis

“I don't think the court and the justice system will trust him. I don't know what he wrote in the letter. How did he suddenly feel like writing the letter? I think this is a conspiracy to defame the people of the opposition,” Jayant Patil said.

The former Maharashtra Minister also hoped that when he (Devendra Fadnavis) gets the letter, he would call him and tell him what is written in that letter.

"I don't remember ever meeting Sachin Waze," added Patil.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar raised questions about Waze being suddenly coming out on medical grounds, and giving statements to the media.

Also Read | Anil Deshmukh challenges Devendra Fadnavis on alleged video proof against him

"Devendra Fadnavis must have planned something out of it... We are with Anil Deshmukh and whatever Mahayuti or Devendra Fadnavis is planning. People won't accept it," said Rohit Pawar.

NCP(SP) MP from Baramati Supriya Sule also reacted to the allegations and asked which Jayant Patil is he (Waze) talking about?

“I have no idea. Why should we think that it is only about our Jayant Patil? Look at the timing,” said Sule.

Also Read | Fadnavis reacts to Uddhav Thackeray’s speech, says ‘mind badly affected by…’

"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well," Waze told ANI.

Sachin Waze is also accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:50 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘Devendra Fadnavis must have planned…’: NCP SP’s Rohit Pawar and Jayant Patil react to Sachin Waze’s allegation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue