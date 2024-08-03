Hello User
Next Story
'Devendra Fadnavis must have planned…': NCP SP's Rohit Pawar and Jayant Patil react to Sachin Waze's allegation

Livemint

  • NCP (SP) on Saturday refuted allegations of dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and raised questions over timing of his remarks.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leaders on Saturday rejected the allegations levelled by dismissed cop Sachin Waze against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and raised suspicion over the timing of his remark while targeting Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Waze, who is an accused in a 100 crore extortion case, has alleged that he had written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis and claimed that he had given the name of Jayant Patil as well.

Reacting to the allegations, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said that the person who made the allegations has been in jail for 1.5 years and there are serious allegations against him.

“I don't think the court and the justice system will trust him. I don't know what he wrote in the letter. How did he suddenly feel like writing the letter? I think this is a conspiracy to defame the people of the opposition," Jayant Patil said.

The former Maharashtra Minister also hoped that when he (Devendra Fadnavis) gets the letter, he would call him and tell him what is written in that letter.

"I don't remember ever meeting Sachin Waze," added Patil.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar raised questions about Waze being suddenly coming out on medical grounds, and giving statements to the media.

"Devendra Fadnavis must have planned something out of it... We are with Anil Deshmukh and whatever Mahayuti or Devendra Fadnavis is planning. People won't accept it," said Rohit Pawar.

NCP(SP) MP from Baramati Supriya Sule also reacted to the allegations and asked which Jayant Patil is he (Waze) talking about?

“I have no idea. Why should we think that it is only about our Jayant Patil? Look at the timing," said Sule.

"Whatever has happened, the proof is there. The money used to go through his (Anil Deshmukh) PA, CBI has the proof and I have also written a letter to Devendra Fadnavis. I have submitted all the evidence. In the letter that I have written, I have given the name of Jayant Patil as well," Waze told ANI.

Sachin Waze is also accused in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

