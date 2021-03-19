Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old BJP leader took to Twitter and said he received the first jab of the vaccine at JJ Hospital in the city.

Taking to Twitter, the former Maharashtra CM wrote, "Took my first dose of COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital, Mumbai. It is absolutely safe!"

Fadnavis also appealed to all eligible people to come forward and take the Covid-19 vaccine jab.

Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have been currently approved for restricted emergency use in India.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the Covid vaccination drive will be extended in the coming days and asserted that there should not be any misconceptions about the two Indian vaccines being administered in the country.

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Vardhan said India has vaccinated 3.5 to 4 crore people so far and side effects of the vaccines has been recorded at 0.000432%.

"Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation and all these priority groups whom we are vaccinating today like healthcare staff first and then senior citizens and people aged between 45 and 59 years, it will be extended in the coming days – all these are based on experts' opinion.

"Not only Indian experts, but we have also consulted WHO guidelines regarding priority groups," he said.

