Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is being trolled over his impassioned "I will return" assertion before the 2019 state Assembly polls has a powerful response to his critics

Before the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, senior BJP leader and former CM Fadnavis said "Me punha yein" (I will return), which evoked many social media memes. After the polls, the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Sena had then tied-up with the NCP and Congress to form the government. Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena.

After winning a floor test in the House during the last day of the two-day special session of the Assembly Fadnavis made a statement in the house saying, "I have been trolled severely for my remark that 'I will return'. I am going to take revenge against the trolls by forgiving them." He also said when some MLAs were voting (during the floor test), members from the opposition benches shouted "ED, ED". "It is true the new government is formed by ED, which stands for Eknath and Devendra," the BJP leader remarked. Without taking the name of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis claimed Maharashtra witnessed a "deficit of leadership availability" in the last few years. "But, there are two leaders in the House (Shinde and himself), who will always be available for people."

Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM Speaking in the House on Monday, Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months. He made the statement while addressing NCP legislators and other leaders of the party here in the evening. "The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying. "Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement