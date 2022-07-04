Devendra Fadnavis replies to trolls reminding him of 'I will return' remark

After winning a floor test in the House during the last day of the two-day special session of the Assembly Fadnavis made a statement in the house saying, "I have been trolled severely for my remark that 'I will return'. I am going to take revenge against the trolls by forgiving them." He also said when some MLAs were voting (during the floor test), members from the opposition benches shouted "ED, ED". "It is true the new government is formed by ED, which stands for Eknath and Devendra," the BJP leader remarked. Without taking the name of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis claimed Maharashtra witnessed a "deficit of leadership availability" in the last few years. "But, there are two leaders in the House (Shinde and himself), who will always be available for people."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}