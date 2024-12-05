Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis took blessings from his mother before leaving for Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, where he will take the oath of office.

Dressed in a traditional attire, Fadnavis was seen touching his mother’s feet in a moment of reverence. Devendra Fadnavis shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing him receiving his mother's blessings and captioned it, ‘The beginning of a new era with the blessings of mother’.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will take place in a few moments from now will be attended by prominent political leaders, dignitaries, and Fadnavis's family. This marks another chapter in his political journey, emphasizing his role as a key figure in Maharashtra's government.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister-designate offered prayers at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Shree Mumbadevi Temple.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, shared her thoughts, saying, "It is a beautiful day as Devendra ji becomes an MLA for the sixth time and takes on the Chief Minister's role for the third time. We are happy, but the sense of responsibility is even greater."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC praised the leadership, stating, "Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar have not focused on power but on the people. They will work for the people's welfare."

During the ceremony, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde will also be sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

Top leaders and celebrities attend Devendra Fadnavis's swearing-in ceremony Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other NDA leaders arrived at Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis.

Several Chief Ministers from other states, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh’s Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa’s Pramod Sawant, Gujarat’s Bhupendra Patel, and Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami, also attended the event.

Union Ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chirag Paswan, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present to mark the occasion.

The ceremony was graced by prominent celebrities, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit.

BJP emerged as single-largest party with 132 seats The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election saw a resounding victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which claimed a decisive win with 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party also made significant gains, winning 57 and 41 seats, respectively.