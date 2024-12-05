Maharashtra is set to witness a grand spectacle on Thursday as the new Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, takes office in a swearing-in ceremony at South Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 5pm. The event will see BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time.

Along with Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar from the NCP, will also take their oaths as deputy chief ministers.

This swearing-in ceremony will not only be a political milestone but also a symbol of the success of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which has been credited with playing a pivotal role in the Mahajyuti alliance’s landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Devendra Fadnavis Oath-taking ceremony: Guest List The guest list for the swearing-in ceremony reads like a who's who of Indian politics, with high-profile dignitaries and a variety of invitees. In attendance will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda, alongside chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

Further Union Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to attend the event.

In addition to political heavyweights, opposition leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, and others have also reportedly been invited to Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony.

The event is expected to attract a host of prominent figures from various sectors, including business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and renowned personalities from the Marathi and Bollywood film industries, according to several media reports.

Popular singer Kailash Kher and the iconic music duo Ajay-Atul are reportedly set to perform.

The swearing-in event will also feature Union ministers, sadhus and saints, and an impressive presence of 1,000 beneficiaries from the ‘Ladki Bahin’ initiative, a flagship welfare scheme aimed at empowering women in Maharashtra.

BJP leader Prasad Lad remarked that Devendra Fadnavis' oath taking ceremony will be a grand affair, with nearly 42,000 attendees. “PM Modi, nine to ten Union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will attend the ceremony,” Lad said.

Security and Logistics at Azad Maidan With such a massive crowd expected, security will be tight. Over 4,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure a smooth and safe event. This includes 3,500 police officers, along with personnel from specialised units such as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT), and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

For traffic management, 280 personnel will be stationed to manage congestion on roads leading to Azad Maidan, with senior officers overseeing the movement of vehicles.

Traffic diversions are also in place, while 8,000 CCTV will be monitored. Since there is no parking facility at Azad Maidan, police have requested people to use public transport.

The Curious Case of Devendra Fadnavis' Invitation Card In a curious twist, the invitation cards sent out for the oath taking ceremony have sparked some interest due to a slight modification in Devendra Fadnavis' name. The card lists him as “Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis”, incorporating his mother’s name, Sarita, alongside his father’s name, Gangadhar.

This contrasts with the previous invitations for Fadnavis’ swearing-in ceremonies in 2014 and 2019, where his mother's name was omitted.