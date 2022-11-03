Amruta Fadnavis has refused to have the privilege of traffic clearance. The wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that she wishes to live like common Mumbaikars.

While acknowledging that Mumbai traffic can be trustrating, the banker said in a recent tweet that she had complete faith that Infra and development projects by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would soon bring some relief for the commoners in the city.

While posting her tweet, Amruta Fadnavis shared a news article claiming that the state government had recently given her a "traffic clearance" car and an upgrade in security from X to Y with escort. An escort van and five police officers provide round-the-clock protection as part of the upgrade to the Y with escort category.

Amruta Fadnavis is yet to use the newly-assigned traffic clearing vehicle, the publication cited police sources as saying, despite the Protection and Security Department of the Mumbai Police having sent the appropriate directives to the traffic authorities.

Devendra Fadnavis told the publication that his wife had not applied for any security upgrade. However, based on threat perception, the high-power committee has given the security, he said.

He also said that she had not applied for the traffic clearance vehicle either. She expressly informed the officers that she didn't need a traffic clearance vehicle, he added.

Amruta stated in February 2022 that 3% of divorces in Mumbai occurred as a result of traffic congestion since people were unable to spend quality time with their family. Amruta added that she did not convey the worry as the former chief minister's wife, but rather as a regular citizen. According to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Bengaluru residents should refrain from reading such things because it could endanger their marriages.

Several netizens have hailed Amruta Fadnavis’ decision. “Proud of you Amruta vahini," said one while “Respect for you, please provide someone else who really need it (sic)," said another.