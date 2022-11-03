Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta wishes to suffer ‘frustrating’ Mumbai traffic like common citizens, refuses clearance2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM IST
Devendra Fadnavis earlier said his wife had not applied for the traffic clearance.
Devendra Fadnavis earlier said his wife had not applied for the traffic clearance.
Amruta Fadnavis has refused to have the privilege of traffic clearance. The wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that she wishes to live like common Mumbaikars.