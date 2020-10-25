Devendra Fadnavis, who is BJP's in-charge for the upcoming Bihar elections, has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Day after the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly posted this news on Twitter, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said they were telling him to take care and he will now realise that the situation outside is serious.

The Shiv Sena MP's remarks came in the wake of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being recently targetted by the opposition for not moving out of his house during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said Thackeray has given directives to ensure that Fadnavis, who is the former Maharashtra chief minister, gets the best treatment.

‘Send him some Bhabhiji ke Papad, Coronil’

Minutes after Fadnavis posted this news on Twitter, netizens prayed for his speedy recovery while some advised him to take Bhabhiji ke papad, Patanjali's Cornil tablets and cow urine.

Someone said: "Hon sir please take good care of yourself and family #getwellsoonDevendraji #IndiaFightsCorona all people of maharashtra are with you prayers for speedy recovery."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Devendra Sir take care and after you recover from COVID-19 remember 1st thing about your promise made to PMC Depositors for Merging PMC Bank with any stronger Bank."

The former Maharashtra CM shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wantsme to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," Fadnavis said.

"Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take care, everyone!," the former Maharashtra CM added in another tweet.

The former Maharashtra CM had recently criticised the Uddhav Thackeray- led government's ₹10,000-crore assistance to rain-affected people, saying the announcement "betrayed" the trust of farmers.

Fadnavis had also toured the rain- affected regions and met farmers in Hingoli on 21 October.

