BENGALURU : An expert committee led by Dr Devi Shetty of Narayana Hrudayalaya on Wednesday submitted its report to the Karnataka government with its recommendations on a stage-wise lifting of the lockdown in the state but continue prohibitory orders in the hotspots.

The recommendations on the lifting of the 21-day lockdown, scheduled to end on 14 April, include no air-conditioning in commercial establishments, limited workforce in offices and no metro rail operations for another two weeks, among others.

"The report suggests a phase wise lifting of the lockdown," said one person directly involved in the drafting of the report, requesting not to be named.

A statement from Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa's office lists the recommendations that include continuing the lockdown for another two weeks in hotspots, shops and other establishments to operate without air-conditioning, only 50% workforce strength to be maintained in technology companies and keeping close vigil on the developing situation for at least six months.

The committee has also recommended that only essential services vehicles from other states be allowed into Karnataka. It has suggested transport remain closed even though the only the centre is the competent authority on this matter.

Other recommendations include AC buses and metro rail not be made operational until the end of April and the implementation of the odd-even scheme to keep more people at home.

The reports comes amid news that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government is likely to continue the period of the lockdown beyond 14 April.

Karnataka is also yet to decide on the lifting of the lockdown. According to the government, a decision will be made post 11 April after Yediyurappa and his counterparts from across the country conclude a meeting with the PM.

"Since 12 districts have not reported any cases and a few others have limited exposure, the government may relax lockdown measures in these regions," one person directly aware of the developments said, requesting not to be named.

Authorities fear that lifting lockdown would put people back on the streets and all steps taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus through social distancing would be defeated.

"All industries, IT BT and Garments should be made to work on 50% strength," the CM's office said in its statement, quoting from the report.

Many Bengaluru technology professionals have been extended work from home option to keep businesses running without having the need to be physically present in the office.

"Educational institutes should be closed till May 30. Online classes should be encouraged," the CMO said in its statement.

They add the online health services should be encouraged

The committee has asked the rapid testing kits be used to increase the number of covid-19 tests in the state to keep a close eye on developments.

"Construction workers should be allowed to work of sites as 50% strength," the recommendations include.

Thousands of migrant workers are stranded in Bengaluru and other parts of the country with no income or food for their families.

