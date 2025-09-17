‘Devil will be in detail’: AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi on Supreme Court's order on Waqf Act

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's order on Monday on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and feared that it may lead to "encroachers of Waqf property being rewarded."

In an interview with NDTV on Tuesday, the AIMIM chief spoke about a provision in the Waqf (Amendment) Act that requires a person to practice Islam for at least five years before creating a waqf.

"The devil will be in the details. Is there such a rule for any person who embraces religions like Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, that some rules will be made before he can endow his own property to the religion he has embraced? That is not the case. So, the government would, I am sure, make rules in such a way that it will be difficult," he stressed.

The Supreme Court had on Monday put on hold some key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create a waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

When asked about his reaction to the order, Owaisi told NDTV, "The government is not at all interested in protecting the Waqf system. They have called it an idea that is alien to our country. And with the Supreme Court not staying the major amendments, I am of the opinion that this will lead to encroachers of Waqf property being rewarded."

Owaisi also argued that while the number of non-Muslims in the Waqf boards had been capped, the clause in the Act itself is a violation of Article 26 of the Constitution, which grants religious denominations and sections freedom over their religious affairs, institutions, and property.

He questioned how non-Muslims are being included in Waqf Boards when the same is not true for the Hindu Endowments Board, the Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees or the Bodh Gaya trust.

"I feel that the honourable Supreme Court must start the final hearing on the pleas against this Act and we will put forward all these views again. But yesterday has not been a good day for the protection of Waqf properties," the AIMIM chief said.

Soon after the Supreme Court's order on Monday, Asaduddin Owaisi said the interim order would not protect waqf properties from the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 made by the NDA government and that he hopes the court would soon pronounce final verdict on the whole legislation itself.

"In my view and my party's view, the interim order will not protect waqf properties from the law the Modi government has made... encroachers will be rewarded, there will be no development in waqf properties. That's why we hope the Supreme Court will make efforts to make a final decision as early as possible," he was quoted as saying.