OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Devotee donates ornaments worth 2.3 crore to Puri Jagannath temple
The Jagannath temple complex.
The Jagannath temple complex.

Devotee donates ornaments worth 2.3 crore to Puri Jagannath temple

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 12:23 AM IST PTI

  • The ornaments were kept in the treasury of the temple office amid tight security

BHUBANESWAR : On the occasion of Shree Panchami, a devotee of Lord Jagannath has donated specially designed gold and silver ornaments, worth over 2.33 crore, for the trinity of the 12th century shrine, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri said. Weighing over 8 kg, the ornaments are made of gold (4.858 kg worth over 2.30 crore) and silver (3.876 kg valued at 2.91 lakh) and will be used during special rituals.

A representative of the devotee met the SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar and handed over the ornaments at the temple office in the presence of some management committee members and other officials on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Foreign investors load up on US warehouses

Foreign investors load up on US warehouses

2 min read . 12:38 AM IST
Covid-19 dims job prospects, so young people sign up for the military

Covid-19 dims job prospects, so young people sign up for the military

4 min read . 12:25 AM IST
Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

Israel’s Covid-19 vaccinations hold lessons for US

4 min read . 12:19 AM IST
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of ₹39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.

Mumbai records 721 new covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over a month

1 min read . 17 Feb 2021

"The devotee has requested not to reveal his identity as he does not want publicity," Kumar said.

The gold jewellery included 'Jhoba' (middle part of the idol), 'Srimukha' (face) and 'Padma' (lotus) for the three deities - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. The ornaments include 40 'Srimukha Padma' and two 'Jhoba' for Lord Balabhadra, 53 'Srimukha Padma' and two 'Jhoba' for Lord Jagannath and two 'Tadaki' and two 'Jhoba' for Devi Subhadra.

The ornaments were kept in the treasury of the temple office amid tight security.

The temple administration will later hand over the jewellery to the 'Bhandara Mekapa' (temple treasurer).

Earlier, a devotee from Bhubaneswar had donated 'Surjya' (Sun) and 'Chandra' (Moon) ornaments for the deities of the Srimandir.

On January 10, a devotee had donated gold ornaments weighing over 300 gm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout