Devotee offers ₹100 crore cheque with only ₹22 in bank account: Report1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
A devotee offered a ₹100 crore cheque with only ₹22 in their account at a temple in Andhra Pradesh. In a separate incident, a man stole ₹15,000 from a temple in Maharashtra.
A bizarre incident has happened at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. As per the Times of India report, a devotee with a bank balance of ₹22 only offered an undated cheque of ₹100 crore at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple (famously known as Simhachalam temple).