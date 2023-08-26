comScore
Devotee offers 100 crore cheque with only 22 in bank account: Report
A bizarre incident has happened at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. As per the Times of India report, a devotee with a bank balance of 22 only offered an undated cheque of 100 crore at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple (famously known as Simhachalam temple).

While counting the hundi collection on 23 August, the temple authorities found the rs 100 crore cheque. Upon learning about this big amount, the authorities contacted the Kotak Bank branch at MVP colony for verification. It was revealed that the account from which the cheque was issued, held by Boddepalli Radhakrishna bearing account number 8313295434, had only 22 to its name.

The English daily report quoted Ramana Murthy, the Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) of Simhachalam temple, who shared insights about the bizarre incident. Murthy said, "We noticed that there was no date on the cheque and some corrections on it. We enquired and came to know that the devotee had an account in the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in MVP Colony. He had only 22 in his account. We do not know about the devotee's psychological state of mind and his concept. We don't know the devotee".

In a separate incident in Maharashtra, a man stole 15,000 from the donation box from a temple. The incident happened at Hanuman temple at Kopri, Thane. The man prayed before the deity and then cleaned out the donation box, which had nearly 15,000 cash, an official said citing the CCTV footage that the police scanned later. The crime came to light after a woman devotee found the “hundi" broken and raised an alarm.

The Kopri police have registered a case and a probe is underway, the official added.

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST
