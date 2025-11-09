Devotees gather at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as ‘dhwaj’ ceremony nears | Video

With less than two weeks left for the “dhwaj” (flag hoisting) ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, large numbers of devotees have begun visiting the shrine to offer prayers to Lord Ram ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on November 25.

Families, including children, are arriving in the temple town to seek blessings and take part in the ongoing preparations for the ceremony.

Anil Mishra, a member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, emphasised the spiritual significance of the dhwaj ceremony. He said the trust was ensuring that all visitors received darshan prasad during their prayers.

“This is a symbol for the nation in the coming days. I also think that darshan of god, and seeing the god with your eyes is a Prasad in itself. The trust makes sure that everyone receives prasad, this has always happened, we will ensure this time too. We will definitely give prasad,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Babri Masjid–Ram Janmabhoomi case, said Ayodhya had always remained a multi-religious city and welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the upcoming dhwaj ceremony.

"Ayodhya's land is a spiritual land, every religion's devtas, mahadevtas are welcome here. People from every religion come and settle here. Prime Minister coming here for the flag ceremony is great for the city. It is Chief Minister Yogi ji's good fortune that both the PM and he get to hoist the flag here at Ram Mandir. This is the identity of Ayodhya, it is the identity of this place. This is a great thing that the flag will be hoisted by PM Modi and CM Yogi," he said.

There has been a steady flow of devotees, which has been increasing every day since Diwali, and in anticipation of the "dhwaj" getting closer, according to the temple's Superintendent of Police (Security), Balramchari Dubey.

To ensure there are no security lapses, the police are conducting surprise inspections around the temple premises.

Discussing the measures taken to enhance the security of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Dubey said that they have activated all their cameras in both the Red Zone and Yellow Zone and are constantly monitoring the area.

"The number of devotees has been steadily increasing since Diwali... To ensure there are no security lapses, we are also conducting surprise inspections. Additionally, we have activated all our cameras in both the Red Zone and Yellow Zone and are constantly monitoring them....We are working diligently to ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience. Secondly, our security arrangements, our anti-drone system, jammer system, etc, are constantly active..." Dubey told ANI.

In a landmark announcement made earlier, the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra Trust" announced on Monday through an official post on 'X' that all construction work related to Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been completed.

The construction includes the main temple premises and six other temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple.

"It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Lord Rama that all work related to the temple construction has been completed. This includes the main temple and the six temples within the boundary wall--Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna, and the Sheshavatar temple, all of which have been fully constructed.