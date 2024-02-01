A Varanasi district court has allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex from today, Thursday, February 1. Devotees reached the Gyanvapi premises to offer prayers, while a priest performed puja in the cellar at around 3 am today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We all come here by 3-3:00 am every day for darshan...We are extremely happy and emotional with the court's order. Our happiness knows no bounds...," a devotee told media persons.

Another devotee who came outside the complex after offering worship said, “We saw the Nandi bull. We have been waiting since yesterday to offer prayers. The temple should be built. We are very happy after offering prayers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We are feeling very proud today. The court's decision yesterday was unprecedented...The arrangements have been made but it (Vyas Ka Tekhana) has not been opened for the devotees yet…," said advocate Sohan Lal Arya.

The District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam has complied with the court's order immediately and made adequate arrangements for the devotees to offer prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Security has also been tightened around the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Muslim side lawyer Akhlaq Ahmed said that they will approach the Allahabad High Court to challenge the Varanasi Court's decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will approach the Allahabad High Court against the decision. The order has overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI's report, and the decision of 1937, which was in our favor. The Hindu side has not placed any evidence that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol in the place," Akhlaq Ahmed said.

Advocate Merajuddin Siddiqui said he would go to higher courts regarding this order. “I will not accept any such order. The District Magistrate and the District President are both working hand in glove. We will fight it legally. This is happening to get political advantage."

“The same approach is being adopted, which was done in the Babri Masjid case. The commissioner's report and ASI report earlier said that nothing was inside. We are very unhappy with the decision," Siddiqui added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, a Hindu side lawyer, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, says, "...Today right has been given to perform puja at 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' and the court has given the order to the district officer for compliance of the order within a week..."

The court's order came on a petition filed by Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque.

According to the lawsuit, priest Somnath Vyas used to perform prayers there till 1993 when the cellar was closed by the authorities. Shailendra Kumar Pathak is the maternal grandson of Somnath Vyas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mosque has four 'tehkhanas' (cellars) in the basement, out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live here.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, who is one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, which is presently pending before the Varanasi district court.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!