DEHRADUN : Government orders that came on Tuesday banned devotees from taking a bath in the Ganga on Makar Sankranti in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Decision comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The entry of devotees to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ‘ghats’ has been banned, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said in their orders.

A large number of devotees take the 'holy dip' in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. 

