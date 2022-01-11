Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Devotees proscribed from taking Makar Sakranti bath in these ghats. Read here

Devotees proscribed from taking Makar Sakranti bath in these ghats. Read here

Kolkata, Jan 11 (ANI): Pilgrims wait outside Babughat transit camp to board a bus to attend Ganga Sagar Mela ahead of Makar Sakranti, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The entry of devotees to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ‘ghats’ has been banned

DEHRADUN : Government orders that came on Tuesday banned devotees from taking a bath in the Ganga on Makar Sankranti in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Decision comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The entry of devotees to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ‘ghats’ has been banned, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said in their orders.

A large number of devotees take the 'holy dip' in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. 

