Devotees proscribed from taking Makar Sakranti bath in these ghats. Read here

Devotees proscribed from taking Makar Sakranti bath in these ghats. Read here1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
- The entry of devotees to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ‘ghats’ has been banned
DEHRADUN : Government orders that came on Tuesday banned devotees from taking a bath in the Ganga on Makar Sankranti in Haridwar and Rishikesh.
Decision comes following a surge in Covid-19 cases.
The entry of devotees to Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Triveni ghat in Rishikesh, and other ‘ghats’ has been banned, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said in their orders.
A large number of devotees take the 'holy dip' in the Ganga in Haridwar and Rishikesh on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
