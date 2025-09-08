‘Devotion, chaos, and rising tides’: What caused ‘unusual 13-hour delay’ in Lalbaugcha Raja's Visarjan?

Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol was immersed in the Arabian Sea at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, more than 12 hours after it reached Girgaon Chowpatty, the designated immersion site in the city’s southern region, according to officials cited by PTI.

“Amid chants from thousands of devotees who gathered at the beach, drum beats and bursting of crackers, a specially constructed raft pulled by fishermen's boats escorted by police teams took the idol into the deep sea and immersed it,” they said.

The raft carrying the Ganpati idol began floating after the sea water level rose between 7 pm and 8 pm, following which it set off for the final immersion, officials said.

“It was among the most delayed immersions of the idol,” they added.

Typically, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea off Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai before 9 a.m.

However, this year, the immersion occurred nearly 13 hours after the idol reached Chowpatty around 8 a.m. on Sunday, and more than 32 hours after its grand procession began from Lalbaug at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The idol immersion was delayed due to a high tide, of 4.42 metres, and technical challenges, officials earlier said. Following several failed attempts, the idol was moved to a newly constructed raft at 4:45 pm with the help of hundreds of volunteers and fishermen amidst a sea of onlookers.

The feat elicited wild cheers from the thousands assembled at the site, with chants of “Lalbaugcha Rajacha Vijay Aso” (Victory to Lalbaugcha Raja), “Hi Shaan Konachi? Lalbaugcha Rajachi!” (Whose glory is this? Lalbaugcha Raja's) and "Ganpati Bappa Morya" (Hail Ganpati) renting the air, eyewitnesses said.

The failed attempts through the morning had prompted Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal functionaries and officials present at the spot to opt for caution and wait for the high tide to recede.

Explaining the chain of events since morning, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal honorary secretary Sudhir Salavi told reporters high tide had begun earlier than expected, while the immersion procession arrived 10-15 minutes later than planned.

“We attempted to immerse the idol initially, but soon realized it wasn't working properly, so we decided to stop. Local fishermen advised us that the raft would be able to float during the next high tide,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, the surge of seawater caused by the high tide created problems, leading to several attempts to immerse the idol failing. The water level rose till the waist of the idol, which made the raft unstable and difficult to manoeuvre, officials at the site and mandal functionaries said.

Officials said that a sudden surge in the water caused the platform carrying the Lalbaugcha Raja idol to float, making it difficult to properly align it with the raft meant to transport the idol into deeper waters for immersion.

For nearly three hours, the idol remained in shallow water just a few feet deep, as 15 to 20 volunteers and local fishermen worked to stabilise and support it, they added.

Victory to Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja is not only the most revered idol during the 10-day Ganesh festival, but its immersion is also a major annual event. Thousands of devotees gather at Girgaon Chowpatty from just after midnight, hoping to witness the idol’s arrival by sunrise, following its long journey through the crowded streets of central and south Mumbai.