DFC and USAID announce $55 million guarantee programme in India

The initiative will introduce and support clean technologies for small-holder farmers, particularly women, that improve market linkages and increase incomes while having a positive impact on the environment. The financial support will be complemented with technical assistance led by the Rabo Foundation to focus on areas of business management and help in building stronger linkages to the markets. Loans to farmer producer organizations will be provided by three Indian lenders—Samunnati Financial, Maanaveeya, and Avanti Finance, a statement said.

