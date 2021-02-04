DFC asset monetization to be taken up after it's operationalized: Piyush Goyal

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on and Thursday said that the asset monetization of dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) will be taken up in stages, by public listing and gradual disinvestment, only after it becomes fully operational. Besides, it is also crucial for state-owned Dedicated Freight Corridor Corp. of India Ltd (DFCCIL) to start making healthy profits, before the asset monetization process begins, Goyal said on Thursday.

DFC asset monetization is expected to aid mobilization of additional resources for development of railway infrastructure across the country.

On Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech said that Railways will monetize DFC assets for operations and maintenance, after commissioning. In a post-budget conference, rail board chairman Suneet Sharma had said that Indian Railways will discuss the matter with federal think tank NITI Aayog, department of disinvestment and asset monetization (DIPAM) and then go forward with it.

Goyal further said that Indian Railways is on the verge of becoming a “Future Ready" network. “Indian Railways is marching ahead on its bigger plan like achieving 100% electrification by 2023, Net Zero Carbon Emission network by 2030, modernisation of railways, ease of ticket booking, online freight services," he said.

“The General Budget 2021 has been historic for Indian Railways. It has focussed on infrastructure projects in Indian Railways. The highest capex for Indian Railways will act as a huge catalyst to revitalize the economy and lead Indian Railways towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the minister said.

