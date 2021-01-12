DFC progress needs to be reviewed on daily basis: Piyush Goyal

‌‌Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that dedicated freight corridors (DFC), slated to be completed by June 2022, progress needs to be reviewed on a daily basis.

Freight corridors, being constructed by the Indian railways, are special tracks made for goods trains. They aim to decongest the railway network, ensure faster movement of goods, increase the national carrier’s freight capacity network and reduce overall logistics costs for companies.

The minister on Monday reviewed the progress of various sections under completion in DFC on both East and West corridors. Railway officials gave inputs about the progress being made in all the sections and also some of the challenges being faced by the Railways in getting work completed in certain sections.

Minister said, "The project needs to be closely monitored to ensure that it gets completed and handed over to the nation by June 2022."

Goyal said that as the project completion gathers momentum, emphasis also needs to be given to the development of freight terminals along the corridor to be boost business operations for all stakeholders.

Indian Railways is making dedicated freight corridors to provide exclusive movement at fast speeds for goods trains.

In the first phase, DFCCIL is constructing the 1504 km western DFC and 1856 km eastern DFC, including PPP section of the Sonnagar-Dankuni section. The WDFC and EDFC (excluding the Sonnagar – Dankuni PPP section) i.e. 2800 route Km will be commissioned by June 2022.

The EDFC starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai will traverse through the states of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 351 Km New Khurja- New Bhaupur section of EDFC on December 29. The 351-km stretch has been built at a cost of ₹5,750 crore and is funded by the World Bank. The new stations in this section are Bhaupur, Kanchausi, Achalda, Ekdil, Bhadan, Makhanpur, Tundla, Hathras, Daudkan and Khurja.

Railway Ministry said, with the release of freight trains on DFC route, Indian Railways will be able to run faster and punctual trains, and will get time to do routine maintenance, which was earlier a daunting challenge. Currently, the average speed of goods trains will increase to 60-70kmph from the existing 25-30kmph.

