DFI will receive special treatment to compensate for costly credit: Tarun Bajaj

The FY22 Budget has been praised for its reform orientation, high focus on infra spending and transparency that it has brought in to the budget numbers. Economic affairs secretary in the finance ministry Tarun Bajaj who has anchored the Budget making exercise this time in an interview says the response to the Budget has been both overwhelming and unnerving. Edited excerpts:

What was the broad guiding principle when you started preparing the Budget for FY22?

We had a budget in February last year, covid hit us in March and then in between you had four or five announcements; production lined incentive scheme itself was a worth a Budget. So when we came to this Budget, we were thinking what is it that (we can include). We wanted that while the vulnerable section has been taken care of, you will also have to come back to growth and reforms should continue. One thing that can help in growth is infra and capital spending as well as reforms. The political executives were two steps ahead of us, we were only behind them. When we were preparing the budget, we knew there are some big announcements, but we never thought it will get such a response. The response is overwhelming but at the same time it is unnerving also.

The budget has been praised for its high focus on transparency. But it seems it has come with a cost attached to it. The ₹4 trillion jump in expenditure in FY21 seems mostly to settle past dues of Food Corporation of India and other subsidies. So the productive expenditure and stimulus which was most needed in FY21 seems to be missing.

In some sectors expenditure has been reduced, so there was reprioritization of expenditure last year. On the food also, what has been adjusted is ₹1.4 to 1.5 trillion. The extra expenditure that you are seeing is because of not only the usual food subsidy but for free food that was provided to 80 crore people for 8 months. That cost is more than ₹1-1.2 trillion.

For FY22, though allocation for capex has seen a sharp jump, critics have pointed out that for health, education and agriculture, the allocations have not seen significant increase.

We have been very realistic. We have not over-provided for any sector because then that creates a perverse incentive for that department to come out with a new scheme or do something with it, though I won’t say they are not as responsible as we are. For agriculture, the major scheme is PM-KISAN. Some states have not joined it, so you have provided for them each time, but you have not been able to spend. This time we have taken care of that.

Budget has announced a Development Finance Institution (DFI). What have been the learning from the failure of past DFIs that we will not like to repeat?

The earlier DFIs were working well till a certain time and the regulatory regime was changed for them and they were equated with others. You have to give them different treatment than others. They don’t have access to low cost funds, so you have to create a mechanism to provide them low cost funds. Then you can’t give money to them for two years and three years, you have to create asset liability matches. So may be the insurance company, pension funds, bond market--all need to come forward. And the earlier DFIs were small, this time the mission is very large. The DFI not only lends money, it also does credit enhancement and project conception. Maximum problem that has happened is that when I go for a PPP project, I create a structure which is not implementable, so half way through it falls apart. So all these functions will be done by the DFI. Plus, the legislation will give it a special treatment–this is what the DFS is working on—so that they are able to create that facility so that the limitation of not able to draw funds cheaper is compensated by all this.

So it will be regulated by RBI and will IIFCL be subsumed into it?

Yes, you don’t want such a large institution not to be regulated. If IIFCL is subsumed, the advantage is it starts functioning immediately. IIFCL has already a capital of ₹10,000 crore, so that becomes the capital of the DFI and then we give ₹20,000 crore. This will allow it to leverage 10 times so that it can borrow ₹3 trillion from the market.

Critics have pointed out that there is no new measure in the Budget to tap savings. You could well have announced a tax free infrastructure bond.

The whole idea this time has been if you want to give any subsidy, give it directly rather than in an indirect manner. So if you give a tax free bond, then it is a government subsidy though the other person feels there is no subsidy. This time there is enough liquidity. There are also saving instruments available in the market.

