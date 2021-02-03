DFI will receive special treatment to compensate for costly credit: Tarun Bajaj

The earlier DFIs were working well till a certain time and the regulatory regime was changed for them and they were equated with others. You have to give them different treatment than others. They don’t have access to low cost funds, so you have to create a mechanism to provide them low cost funds. Then you can’t give money to them for two years and three years, you have to create asset liability matches. So may be the insurance company, pension funds, bond market--all need to come forward. And the earlier DFIs were small, this time the mission is very large. The DFI not only lends money, it also does credit enhancement and project conception. Maximum problem that has happened is that when I go for a PPP project, I create a structure which is not implementable, so half way through it falls apart. So all these functions will be done by the DFI. Plus, the legislation will give it a special treatment–this is what the DFS is working on—so that they are able to create that facility so that the limitation of not able to draw funds cheaper is compensated by all this.

