DFS Secretary chairs review meeting with LDMs and SLBC convenors

DFS Secretary chairs review meeting with LDMs and SLBC convenors1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 09:41 PM IST
Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance chaired a review meeting on Friday with Lead District Managers (LDMs) of Aspirational districts and State Level Bankers‘ Committee (SLBC) convenors.
Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance chaired a review meeting on Friday with Lead District Managers (LDMs) of Aspirational districts and State Level Bankers‘ Committee (SLBC) convenors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×